Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating use of cameras in documenting violations, execution procedures

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2026 regulating the use of cameras in documenting violations and the execution of judicial judgments, decisions, and orders, in accordance with applicable legislation and under the supervision of the competent judge.

The Resolution aims to strengthen professional conduct among enforcement officers in Dubai, improve transparency and integrity, protect individual rights, ensure legal compliance, and use technology to verify procedures.

The Resolution sets rules for using cameras to record enforcement officers and handling violations and execution procedures, defining what can be recorded and where. It requires recordings to be stored securely using encrypted systems, protected from unauthorised access or tampering, and managed in compliance with Dubai laws and the Dubai Electronic Security Center’s requirements for their retention and handling.

It also requires compliance with the Dubai Electronic Security Centre’s information security and business continuity policies, and its own procedures for handling and transferring recordings. Government entities must maintain a database of authorised users and their access levels, and ensure all staff and authorised personnel follow privacy protection standards.

Furthermore, the Resolution defines the responsibilities of enforcement officers, including using cameras only for official purposes and in accordance with their authority’s instructions. It prohibits recording in highly private places such as homes, places of worship, and changing rooms, and requires people to be informed when recording is taking place.

Officers must keep recordings confidential and share them only with the government entity they represent or with authorised persons. They are prohibited from copying, storing, or transferring recordings on personal devices or unauthorised systems, or using them for any personal or unlawful purpose.

The Resolution requires government entities to provide training for officers before granting them judicial enforcement powers. The training must cover the application of the resolution, documentation of violations and enforcement actions, secure handling and transfer of recordings, and the legal and ethical duties associated with the use of body cameras, especially those related to privacy protection.

Executive Council Resolution No. 13 of 2026 also sets out the obligations of private companies contracted by government entities or assigned any of their statutory functions.

Recordings must be stored electronically by the government entity, kept confidential under Dubai Electronic Security Centre rules, and may only be used, shared, or accessed with written approval and for specified purposes under Dubai laws.

Except for decisions issued by the Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Legislation in Dubai, the head of the relevant government entity may issue the decisions necessary to implement the Resolution within their area of authority. Any provisions that conflict with other resolutions are repealed.

The Resolution is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.