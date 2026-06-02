Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park announces partnership with MunichTech EXPO to boost UAE-Europe technology tnvestments

SHARJAH, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) – The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has announced a strategic partnership with MunichTech EXPO, a leading European organizer of international events focused on technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and future technologies.

The partnership seeks to strengthen collaboration between innovation ecosystems in the UAE and Europe, while creating new opportunities for startups, technology investments, and international research cooperation.

This move is in sync with SPARK’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as a global hub for innovation, scientific research, and advanced technology through strategic collaborations with international institutions and platforms specializing in the digital economy and future technologies.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, commented: “This reflects our strategic direction toward expanding its international presence and building effective bridges of collaboration with global institutions and platforms specializing in innovation and advanced technologies. Such collaborations contribute to supporting startups and enabling them to access new markets and investment opportunities. Our ultimate goal is to support the knowledge economy and further strengthen Sharjah’s position as a regional and global innovation hub.”

Professor Dr. Ahmed Abada, Founder and President of MunichTech EXPO, said the collaboration with SPARK represents an important step toward building sustainable strategic bridges between Europe and the UAE in the fields of innovation and advanced technology.

He added: “SPARK represents a leading model in supporting innovation and creating an integrated ecosystem that brings together scientific research, entrepreneurship, and future technologies. We look forward to a collaboration that creates tangible opportunities for startups and innovation-driven institutions on both sides.”

Under the partnership, both parties will collaborate on the development of programs and initiatives designed to support startups and entrepreneurs, foster networking opportunities between investors, academic institutions, and technology companies, and expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, deep technologies, digital transformation, and industrial innovation.

The partnership also includes SPARK’s participation in the international exhibitions and conferences organized by MunichTech EXPO in Munich, focused on modern technologies, innovation investment, and future-focused technologies.

SPARK’s participation will entail strong institutional and strategic presence in the events, alongside the engagement of startups from the Park’s ecosystem, and showcasing of several advanced technology projects and initiatives, including the “SPARK Center for Artificial Intelligence.”

The participation will also include meetings and sessions bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry experts, while highlighting the UAE’s experience in developing innovation and technology ecosystems and building an enabling environment for the knowledge economy and future technologies.

The partnership is expected to contribute to strengthening the international presence of Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem and opening new avenues for economic and knowledge-based cooperation, supporting the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-driven economy powered by advanced technology.