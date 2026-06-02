DIB commits AED11 million to support ‘Dubai Schools’ project for third consecutive year

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) announced that it has renewed its partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), which has committed AED11 million in support of the ‘Dubai Schools’ project for the 2026-2027 academic year. The contribution marks the third consecutive year of DIB’s support, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing national priorities and strategic initiatives with long-term social impact.

The contribution forms part of ongoing efforts to expand access to affordable, high-quality education for Emirati students, in line with Dubai’s future aspirations. It also supports the development of a generation of Emirati talent equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to lead key sectors and enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The renewed partnership between the Establishment and DIB reinforces their shared commitment to broadening access to future-ready education through a modern learning environment that strengthens national identity, fosters innovation and excellence, and responds to the evolving needs of emerging industries. The initiative also supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Education 33 Strategy.

DIB’s continued contribution to the ‘Dubai Schools’ project highlights the value of public-private sector collaboration in advancing national development goals and positioning education as a key driver of human capital development, social cohesion, and quality of life. During the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, the partnership takes on added significance, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting Emirati families and investing in future generations through education.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “We value DIB’s continued support for the ‘Dubai Schools’ project, which stands as a leading national example of impactful collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing education and sustainable development. This ongoing contribution reflects a genuine commitment to empowering future generations and supporting national initiatives that deliver lasting social impact.

Al Awar added: “DIB’s partnership demonstrates the important role the banking sector can play in advancing national development priorities and reinforcing investment in education as a cornerstone of future growth. We believe that providing Emirati students with access to high-quality education helps nurture a new generation of national talent capable of driving the country’s development journey and strengthening the UAE’s long-term competitiveness.”

Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of DIB, said: “The strength of any nation begins with the strength of its families, and the future of every economy begins with the quality of education available to its children. DIB’s continued support for the ‘Dubai Schools’ project reflects our belief that investing in Emirati students is a long-term investment in national resilience, social progress, global competitiveness, and sustainable prosperity. It also directly supports Dubai’s strategic priorities for education, family wellbeing, and human capital development.

Al Shamsi added: “In the ‘Year of the Family’, this partnership carries even greater significance as it supports families in providing their children with an education that nurtures confidence, ambition, and character. At DIB, we are proud to support this meaningful initiative for the third consecutive year, helping to shape capable young minds and contribute to Dubai’s future with a lasting impact.”

As part of its vision for the continued growth of the ‘Dubai Schools’ project, the Knowledge Fund Establishment is implementing a series of expansion initiatives aimed at increasing capacity and enabling more Emirati students to benefit from a modern, future-focused educational environment. The second phase of the Nad Al Sheba campus expansion is scheduled for completion in July, supporting the project’s goal of reaching a total capacity of 15,000 students by the 2032-2033 academic year.

The expansion forms part of broader strategic plans to develop a sustainable educational ecosystem aligned with Dubai’s future ambitions. The Establishment affirmed that private sector contributions, including DIB’s continued support, play a vital role in ensuring the sustainability of the ‘Dubai Schools’ project and advancing Dubai’s efforts to provide an accessible, high-quality educational environment that empowers Emirati families, expands opportunities for students, and helps prepare future generations to contribute to the UAE’s continued development and prosperity.