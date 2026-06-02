UAE-based GSU announces second phase of Green Berbera Initiative

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment company, announced the project commencement of a 12 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant integrated with a 70 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Berbera, as part of Phase II of the Green Berbera Initiative. The project marks the next phase of Berbera’s transition from diesel dependence toward a more resilient renewable-backed power system, following the commissioning of GSU’s 5 MWp solar plant in the city in February 2026.

The first phase introduced 11.2 km of 33 kV transmission infrastructure and marked the beginning of a broader renewable transition strategy aimed at strengthening energy security and reducing reliance on imported diesel generation in the strategic port city of Berbera.

Phase II significantly expands renewable generation capacity while introducing utility-scale battery storage designed to improve grid reliability and support electricity supply during evening demand periods and lower solar generation hours.

Once operational, the project which aligns closely with Berbera’s energy and electrification objectives, is expected to generate approximately 24,000 MWh of clean electricity annually, enough to serve the equivalent of nearly 67,000 households each year. The project will also avoid an estimated 16,500 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually equivalent to taking more than 3,800 gasoline-powered cars off the road for one year by displacing diesel-based generation across Berbera’s electricity network. Over a standard project lifetime, this represents a cumulative avoidance of over 330,000 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent to taking more than 76,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road for one year - a substantial contribution to global decarbonization efforts.

Combined generation capacity under Phases I and II is expected to supply electricity equivalent to nearly 95,000 households annually, significantly expanding renewable power access across Berbera.

Once Phase II is operational, Berbera will become one of the first cities in the Horn of Africa to have achieved a wholesale transition away from fossil fuel‑dependent power generation, setting a powerful precedent for the wider region.

Ali Alshimmari, CEO and Managing Director of GSU and Vice Chairman of Berbera Electricity Company (BEC), has said:“Phase II represents a long-term investment in Berbera’s infrastructure and economic resilience. Reliable and competitively priced electricity is fundamental to how cities grow, how ports operate, and how industries expand.

“By integrating large-scale solar generation with battery storage, Berbera is strengthening its position as a strategic regional port economy and emerging as a practical model for renewable-driven development across the Horn of Africa.”

Alshimmari announced in February 2026 the launch of the Green Berbera Vision - a structured transition of Berbera’s electricity system from diesel dependence to a renewable-powered utility supported by solar PV and BESS.

GSU holds a 45% stake in Berbera Electricity Company (BEC), the only utility serving the city. BEC currently operates a 20.38 MW portfolio alongside 2 MWh of battery storage, with renewable capacity expected to double by 2027 under the wider Green Berbera Vision.

A key component of the project is the provision of 100% renewable electricity to the Berbera Economic Zone (BEZ), one of the region’s most strategically important trade and logistics hubs. The availability of reliable, competitively priced clean energy is expected to strengthen the BEZ’s competitive advantage to international investors, industrial operators, and sustainability-focused businesses seeking low-carbon operations in East Africa and the Horn of Africa.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the project is expected to create substantial economic and social value through local employment, skills transfer, and long-term workforce development. Construction and commissioning activities will engage local engineers, technicians, construction workers, and service providers, while long-term operations will support new careers in renewable energy generation, battery management, and grid operations.

GSU remains committed to expanding the Green Berbera Initiative and delivering a fully resilient, sustainable, and prosperous energy future for Berbera.