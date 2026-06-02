Al Ansari Exchange records +151% increase in WPS employer volumes following new UAE salary payment requirements

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ansari Exchange, a leading remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, recorded more than 151% increase in the number of companies processing salaries through its Wage Protection System (WPS) platform on 1 June 2026, as UAE private sector employers adjusted payroll processes to comply with new salary payment requirements that came into effect nationwide.

The surge coincided with the implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. 340 of 2026, under which all private sector establishments registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) are required to pay employee wages through the Wage Protection System by the first day of each month.

The system, jointly overseen by MoHRE and the Central Bank of the UAE, is designed to support timely salary payments, strengthen compliance and enhance transparency across the labour market.

Reflecting the broader market response, employer activity through Al Ansari Exchange's WPS platform more than doubled on the first day that the new requirements came into effect, as businesses across the UAE aligned their payroll processes with the updated framework.

The increased activity underscores the importance of the Wage Protection System as a key component of the UAE's labour market framework, supporting wage protection, regulatory compliance and greater operational efficiency for employers. It also reflects the growing adoption of digital payroll solutions as organisations seek to streamline salary disbursement processes while meeting evolving regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the development, Ali Al Najjar, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Exchange, said: "The implementation of the Ministerial Resolution represents an important step in advancing the UAE's labour market ecosystem and reinforcing the principles of transparency, accountability and employee protection.

As employers adapt to the updated requirements, access to efficient and reliable payroll solutions becomes increasingly important. Al Ansari Exchange remains committed to supporting businesses across the UAE through continued investment in digital innovation and payment technologies that facilitate compliance and contribute to a more efficient payroll environment."

The introduction of the revised WPS requirements forms part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to strengthen labour market governance, enhance employer compliance and safeguard employee rights. By establishing a unified salary payment timeline across the private sector, the framework contributes to greater consistency in wage disbursement practices and supports the country's broader objectives of fostering a competitive and sustainable business environment.

Al Ansari Exchange will continue to invest in its Wage Protection System infrastructure and digital payroll solutions to support employers in meeting regulatory requirements and managing workforce payments efficiently.