UAE sports sectors record notable growth across multiple competitions in May

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The month of May has yielded a historic harvest of achievements for UAE sports, cementing the nation’s growing stature across regional, continental, and international arenas.

From commanding displays on the racetrack to record-breaking athletics and prestigious administrative accolades, Emirati athletes and sports bodies have demonstrated exceptional progress across both individual and team disciplines.

This regional dominance was vividly on display at the GCC Games in Qatar, where the UAE delegation amassed an impressive haul of 66 medals, comprising 13 gold, 19 silver, and 34 bronze.

The momentum extended directly to the world of equestrian sports, where Emirati endurance riders sustained their global supremacy. At the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the United Kingdom, UAE riders swept the top three positions in the 120-kilometre two-star race and claimed the top spot in the 100-kilometre one-star event.

The winning streak continued in France, where Salem Malhoof Al Ketbi secured the Castelsagrat International Endurance 160-kilometre title, and Fares Al Mansoori captured the 120-kilometre crown.

Reflecting this global pedigree, the International Olympic Committee named Emirati rider Omar Al Marzooqi an Athlete Role Model for the upcoming Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, while the European Arabian Horse Show Organisation upgraded the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship to prestigious Category A status.

On the track, the UAE’s track and field athletes delivered stellar performances at the under-20 level. The national junior team concluded its campaign at the 21st Arab U20 Championship in Tunisia with 10 medals, including five gold, one silver, and four bronze, alongside shattering several records. They carried this elite form into the 22nd Asian U20 Championship in Hong Kong, securing fourth place in the overall standings out of 30 competing nations by capturing five gold medals and one bronze.On the international combat sports and motorsport circuits, the victories kept mounting.

In judo, Yelyzaveta Lytvynenko struck gold in the under-78 kilogram category at the Dushanbe Grand Slam in Tajikistan, while her compatriots secured a silver and a bronze at the Astana Grand Slam in Kazakhstan.

On the tarmac, Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri topped the overall standings of the FIA Formula Regional Championship after securing two podium finishes at the challenging Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Global cycling was similarly colored by UAE success as UAE Team Emirates dominated European roads. The team's Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogačar captured the Tour de Romandie title in Switzerland during his debut appearance, while the UAE Youth Team conquered the Tour of Portugal, powered by three stage wins and a one-two finish in the general classification by Matvei Boldyrev and Jaime Torres. Adding to the team's tally, French rider Benoît Cosnefroy secured his first victory in UAE colors at the Boucles de la Mayenne.

Meanwhile, on the rugby pitch, Team Shaheen claimed a historic silver medal at the Monaco International Sevens after a fierce final against the French champions, and the Al Hamriyah Modern Rowing Team struck gold in the under-19 double sculls at the Tunisia Olympic Classic Rowing Championship via Hamad Abdullah Al Housani and Salem Al Mansoori.

The growth of the nation's sporting infrastructure was further highlighted by the Asian Football Confederation's latest club rankings, which placed the UAE 12th in Asia and first in both the GCC and Arab regions for women's football. Closing out a remarkable month, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council achieved international administrative acclaim by winning seven gold trophies at the Sports Industry Awards Middle East, alongside receiving two major accolades at the International Sports Conference in London for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon and the Active Hub initiative.