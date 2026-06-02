Fair weather forecast tomorrow with dust blowing sand

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast generally fair weather across the country for tomorrow.

Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds are expected to freshen at times, blowing between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour, and reaching up to 40 kilometres per hour. These conditions are likely to kick up dust and sand, potentially reducing visibility on the roads.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be light to moderate, turning rough at times. The first high tide will occur at 16:02 and the second at 02:11, while the first low tide is expected at 09:14 and the second at 19:55.

Meanwhile, the Oman Sea will remain calm and light overall, with the first high tide at 11:58 and the second at 22:53, and the first and second low tides recorded at 17:50 and 05:42 respectively.