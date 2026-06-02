UAE ambassador participated in conference “Muslim Brotherhood: a real threat to Europe” held at European Parliament

BRUSSELS, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Conservatives and Reformists Party hosted a conference attended by Mohammed Ismail Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the European Union, the Kingdom of Belgium, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, along with a large number of Members of the European Parliament representing various European political parties, to discuss the threats posed by the Muslim Brotherhood across Europe.

The participants highlighted the mechanisms used by the group to infiltrate European society and institutions; to influence policy-making; and to promote extremist ideologies under the guise of an extensive version of religious freedom. They also commended the model adopted by the UAE in designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, calling on European policy makers to benefit from the UAE’s experience in this regard.

For his part, Al Sahlawi reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast approach in combating extremism and terrorism and countering acts of violence and destabilisation carried out by branches of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood wherever they operate.

He stressed that the UAE’s approach is based on promoting the values of coexistence and tolerance and rejecting violence and extremism, underscoring the importance of international and regional cooperation in addressing this threat.

He noted that the UAE welcomed the decision by a number of countries to designate branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in the region as terrorist organisations, based on official reports documenting the involvement of these branches in unlawful cross-border activities, including terrorist acts and public calls for extremism, as well as their links to terrorist organisations.

The ambssador further reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all international efforts aimed at countering extremism and terrorism, enhancing security and stability at both regional and international levels.

The conference closed by articulating a number of recommendations, including among others the listing of Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation by the EU; creation of mechanisms to ensure that European funds do not benefit organisations linked radical Islam; and harmonised bans for the activists promoting radical Islam across the EU.