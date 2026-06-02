Abdullah bin Zayed receives IAEA Director General

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the repercussions of the unprovoked terrorist attacks carried out by Iran against civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones, and the threat they pose to regional security and stability, as well as their implications for international maritime navigation, energy supplies and the global economy.

The discussions also addressed the heinous terrorist drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the UAE, including an attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra region. The attack struck an electricity generator located outside the plant’s inner perimeter, with no casualties reported and no impact recorded on radiation safety levels.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated his strong condemnation of this unprovoked terrorist attack, describing it as a serious violation of international law. He stressed the importance of protecting civilian facilities and critical infrastructure and adhering to the rules and principles of international law.

The meeting also reviewed the longstanding and distinguished cooperation between the UAE and the IAEA, spanning several decades, and explored ways to further strengthen collaboration across various fields in support of the peaceful use of nuclear energy in accordance with the highest international standards of safety, security and non-proliferation.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s commitment to further enhancing its cooperation with the IAEA and supporting its pivotal role in advancing nuclear safety and security at both the regional and international levels.

For his part, Grossi praised the close cooperation between the UAE and the IAEA, as well as the UAE’s commitment to the highest standards of transparency, nuclear safety and security. He underscored the importance of protecting civilian nuclear facilities from threats or hostile acts in order to safeguard international security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, and Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and its Group of Companies.