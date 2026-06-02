Abu Dhabi to host packed calendar of sporting events in June

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is set to host a diverse and action-packed programme of sporting events and championships throughout June, headlined by the second edition of the UAE Games for Special Olympics athletes, the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports Festival, the fourth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and the Abu Dhabi National Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The second edition of the UAE Games will take place from 6th to 10th June at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together more than 1,000 athletes of determination, alongside international delegations. The event will also unveil a new visual identity featuring a logo inspired by the colours of the UAE flag.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, in cooperation with the UAE Bowling Federation and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will organise the inaugural Academy Bowling Championship from 11th to 14th June, featuring elite players from the UAE and abroad.

Tomorrow, Al Hudayriyat Cycling Track will host a series of community sporting activities marking World Bicycle Day, with race distances ranging from one to five kilometres, in addition to a 40-kilometre challenge.

At Mubadala Arena, the fourth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship for the Gi category will be held from 5th to 7th June, serving as a key fixture in the domestic season.

The venue will also host the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship from 12th to 14th June, with hundreds of competitors from various nationalities, belt ranks and age groups taking part. Winners of first place will earn 1,000 ranking points, making the event one of the most significant ranking competitions of the month.

In Al Ain, Abu Dhabi Fencing Club will organise the Abu Dhabi International Open Fencing Championship on 6th and 7th June.

The fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports and the fourth edition of Al Ain Summer Sports will also return to ADNEC Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Al Ain respectively, as part of the largest indoor summer sports events in the Middle East.

Held in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNOC Group, the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports will run from 6th June to 23rd August, while ADNEC Al Ain will host the fourth edition of Al Ain Summer Sports from 10th June to 19th August.