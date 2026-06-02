Director General of IAEA commends UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, stresses importance of maintaining nuclear safety, security

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), commended the United Arab Emirates’ experience in developing an integrated peaceful nuclear energy programme founded on the highest standards of safety, transparency, and international cooperation, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration to strengthen nuclear safety and security and support the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

The remarks were made during an official visit by the IAEA Director General to the UAE, which included a tour of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, accompanied by Hamad Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), together with representatives from the Authority.

During the visit, Grossi reviewed a number of the plant’s facilities, including advanced simulator training systems, and met with Emirati engineers and specialists working across the plant.

The visit also provided an opportunity to review the UAE’s ongoing national efforts to strengthen the culture of nuclear safety and security, develop national capabilities, and uphold international best practices and standards across all aspects of the nuclear energy sector.

Grossi praised the progress achieved by the UAE in developing its peaceful nuclear energy programme in accordance with the highest international standards of safety, security, and transparency, as well as its commitment to close international cooperation in this field. He stressed the importance of sustaining such cooperation and sharing expertise to support the safe, secure, and responsible development of nuclear energy around the world.

The IAEA Director General also highlighted the essential role of nuclear energy in enhancing energy security and meeting growing electricity demand, particularly amid rising consumption from heavy industry, data centers, and artificial intelligence applications.

DG Grossi said: “Nuclear energy facilities are a cornerstone of a sustainable energy system that supports the progress and prosperity of societies. Any threat or attack targeting these facilities is a matter of grave concern to the international community, given the potential implications for nuclear safety and security, as well as the global economy as a whole. It is therefore imperative that such facilities remain protected and insulated from conflict at all times, in accordance with relevant international principles, laws and standards.”

Grossi described the blatant attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, as a serious violation of international laws and norms and a direct threat to regional security and stability, as well as to the safety of critical civilian infrastructure.

He stated: 'Targeting nuclear facilities constitutes an extremely dangerous escalation that affects regional and international security and threatens public safety. It requires a firm international response rejecting such irresponsible acts.'"

He further underscored the importance of continued international efforts to uphold the highest levels of safety and security across the nuclear energy sector in all regions, and to strengthen cooperation among countries and international organisations to ensure the safe, secure, and responsible use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Hamad Al Kaabi highlighted the importance of the close and longstanding cooperation between the UAE and the IAEA, which has enabled the country to develop a globally recognised model for new nuclear energy projects.

Al Kaabi said: “Director General Grossi’s visit to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant reflects the strength of the UAE’s strategic, enduring partnership with the IAEA, as well as our shared commitment to advancing the peaceful and safe use of nuclear technology. It also reinforces the importance of continued close coordination across all areas of nuclear energy to ensure the sector continues to contribute to national development objectives.”

During the visit, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the IAEA’s Seven Indispensable Pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security, established in 2022 to help protect nuclear facilities. The UAE highlighted its continued efforts to maintain the highest levels of nuclear safety, security and emergency preparedness through a robust regulatory framework, the adoption of international standards and best practices, and close cooperation with the IAEA and the international community.

This visit forms part of the longstanding cooperation between the UAE and the IAEA, which began in 1976 and was further strengthened in 2008 when the UAE launched its policy on the development of a peaceful nuclear energy programme. The policy is based on the principles of the highest standards of safety, security, and transparency, and has since evolved into the UAE Country Programme Framework, signed with the IAEA in 2021 and extending until 2027. The framework serves as a key reference for planning and technical cooperation between both sides, with a focus on technology development and technical collaboration in support of sustainable development goals.

Through its peaceful nuclear energy programme, the UAE continues to contribute to enhancing energy security and advancing sustainable development goals. The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant supplies abundant baseload clean electricity around the clock, supporting sustainable economic growth, industrialisation and helping drive the transition towards a knowledge-based economy for the future.