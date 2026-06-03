Typhoon 'Jangmi' brings heavy rain to Tokyo, disrupts flights

TOKYO, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Typhoon Jangmi brought heavy rain to the Tokyo metropolitan area on Wednesday, swelling rivers to dangerous levels and disrupting flights and trains, after making landfall earlier in the southern part of Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan.

The season's sixth typhoon had earlier raised flooding concerns in the prefecture, where it made landfall around 4:30 am, according to Kyodo News.

Japan's weather agency briefly issued its highest Level 5 flood warning for the Koza River after it overflowed its banks. Local authorities later lifted emergency safety measures for downstream areas at 8:50 am.

Heavy rain continued across the Tokyo region during the morning, prompting flood warnings for several rivers in the capital. Authorities said residents in at-risk areas should be prepared to evacuate and may need to leave before official evacuation orders are issued.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and local authorities also issued landslide danger warnings for parts of Tokyo, including Shinagawa, while heavy rain warnings were in place for Tokyo as well as neighbouring Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, among other areas.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways cancelled all morning domestic flights at Tokyo's Haneda airport, as well as some international flights. Some JR limited express train services linking the Tokyo area with other regions were also suspended.

The weather agency said a linear rainband, known to bring torrential downpours, had formed earlier in southern Wakayama Prefecture. The agency expects the typhoon to move eastward on the country's Pacific side, and has warned the public about heavy rains and the risk of rain-related disasters.