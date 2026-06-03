ECA invites UAE organisations to apply for Parent-friendly Label programme

ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has invited organisations across the UAE's semi-government, private and third sectors to apply for the fourth cycle of the Parent-friendly Label (PFL), with applications open until 31st July 2026.

The voluntary nationwide workplace award recognises organisations that foster supportive and inclusive work environments for parents, contributing to positive outcomes for employers, employees, children and society.

The programme’s fourth cycle marks a significant milestone, with government entities participating for the first time through a pilot launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Family. Coinciding with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, the expansion aims to further strengthen family-focused workplace culture across the country, while evolving the programme’s framework to set a global benchmark for a parent-friendly workplace.

The programme also encourages organisations that earned the label in previous cycles to reapply or seek the Parent-friendly Label+ designation by enhancing workplace policies and practices to meet or exceed international standards.

The PFL programme recognises organisations that foster supportive and inclusive workplaces for parents of young children, through policies such as flexible work arrangements, understanding the needs of families, welcoming back new mothers and fathers, enhanced parental leave, and other family-oriented policies.

The programme covers five criteria: Parental Leave, Flexible Working Arrangements, Family Care, Family Wellbeing, Culture, and Innovation.

Since its launch in 2021, the Parent-friendly Label programme has positively impacted the lives of more than 1 million employees globally, including over 311,000 across 25 sectors in the UAE.

According to the programme’s second impact report, "Thriving Through Talent: How Parent-friendly Policies Drive Balance, Growth, and Global Competitiveness," 71 percent of working parents reported improved daily productivity as a result of the supportive workplace environment.

With 60 days remaining before the application deadline, ECA encouraged eligible organisations across the UAE to apply through parentfriendlylabel.ae and learn more about the programme through its Applicant Handbook.