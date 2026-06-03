Abu Dhabi Gaming partners with ASPIRE to support AI-driven game development

ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Gaming has partnered with ASPIRE to power AI-driven game development and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position at the intersection of technology, creativity and interactive entertainment.

The agreement was signed by Saeed Ali Obaid Al Fazari, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE.

The partnership will align Abu Dhabi’s gaming ecosystem with advanced research capabilities, focusing on pioneering gamification projects and the use of AI in game development.

As part of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), ASPIRE identifies industry-led challenges and advances breakthrough technologies into scalable, real-world applications.

The collaboration will create clear pathways for startups and established studios to access cutting-edge tools, technical expertise and more innovations from concept to market.

“Partnering with ASPIRE allows us to unite world-class research capabilities with Abu Dhabi’s fast-growing gaming sector, creating new opportunities for innovation, talent development and economic diversification," Al Fazari said. "Together, we are building a collaborative foundation, facilitating access to cutting-edge technologies that will enable gaming companies to grow, empower creators and position Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s leading hubs for interactive entertainment and the digital economy."

The partnership will foster collaboration between UAE-based developers and leading international technology and gaming companies, opening pathways for innovation and knowledge exchange that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role in the global interactive media landscape.

Timpano said, “Gaming is fast becoming a strategic frontier for AI and the digital economy. It brings together real-time decision-making, advanced simulation, and creative talent in ways few industries can. Through this partnership, ASPIRE is connecting advanced research with Abu Dhabi’s growing gaming ecosystem to accelerate AI adoption, strengthen local capability, and create scalable intellectual property.”