Abdullah bin Zayed, Portuguese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations, regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed in a phone call with Paulo Rangel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, regional developments and the repercussions of Iran's unprovoked terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

The two ministers reviewed the serious implications of the terrorist attacks for international maritime navigation, energy supplies and the global economy.

They also discussed ways to strengthen international efforts to promote security and lasting peace in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Rangel reviewed the friendship ties between the UAE and Portugal and explored avenues for enhancing cooperation across various sectors in support of development efforts in both countries.