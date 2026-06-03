Bahrain Defence Force intercepts, destroys three missiles, several drones

MANAMA, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through missile and drone attacks targeting civilian sites in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed three missiles and a number of drones.

The statement stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.