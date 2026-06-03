FIFA approves final World Cup 2026 squads featuring record 1,248 players

ZURICH, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA has published the final squad lists for the 2026 World Cup, with a record 1,248 players selected by the 48 participating teams for the expanded tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The tournament, which will feature 104 matches, marks the first World Cup to include 48 teams, opening the competition to more nations, players and fans than ever before.

The confirmed squad lists underline the scale and enduring appeal of the tournament with 357 players returning after at least one previous FIFA World Cup™ squad inclusion. Some 891 players are set to experience the competition for the first time.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is the oldest player selected at 43 years and 162 days, while Mexico's Gilberto Mora is the youngest at 17 years and 240 days. The final squads include 22 players aged under 20 and seven aged 40 or above at the start of the tournament, as well as 22 World Cup winners.

This tournament also brings a new wave of players and nations into the spotlight. Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan are set to experience the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico’s goalkeeping icon Guillermo Ochoa are set for record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup campaigns.

The final squad lists include players from 449 clubs across 71 countries, highlighting the global reach of modern football. FIFA said 35 of those countries are represented by clubs from UEFA member associations, while 14 are from the Asian Football Confederation, eight from CONMEBOL, seven from CAF, six from Concacaf and one from the Oceania Football Confederation.

The squads also reflect contrasting national team profiles. Qatar and Saudi Arabia have selected 25 of their 26 players from domestic clubs, while Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Côte d'Ivoire, Curaçao, Senegal and Uruguay have drawn their entire squads from overseas leagues.