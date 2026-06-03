Jordan reshapes economy, launches projects to drive sustainable growth

AMMAN, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM/FANA) -- Driven by defensive fiscal engineering and structural overhauls under its long-term Economic Modernisation Vision, Jordan’s economy is charting an aggressively resilient trajectory, decoupling its growth core from the geopolitical tensions in the region.

Despite regional volatility choking critical legacy sectors like tourism, Amman has spent the first half of the year executing a disciplined economic blueprint. This strategy hinges on three structural growth drivers, including inbound capital expenditure, macro-scale industrial employment, and an aggressive expansion of its geographic export footprint.

The Kingdom is doubling down on high-value, multi-billion-dollar infrastructure plays and clean energy transition models designed to anchor the country as the Levant's logistics and industrial hub.

The pivot toward structural self-reliance is evidenced by a pipeline of capital-intensive megaprojects moving through final regulatory clearances toward financial close. Among the most significant is the US$4.3 billion National Water Carrier project. With total costs approaching $5.8 billion including financing overheads, the final legal and technical frameworks have been completed ahead of financial close next month, clearing the path for heavy excavation to begin this summer.

Simultaneously, Amman is leveraging cross-border capital to reshape regional supply chains through initiatives like the Aqaba Port Railway, a joint venture established between Jordanian and Emirati entities to construct and operate a strategic rail corridor connecting inland industrial zones directly to the Red Sea.

In the clean energy space, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources formalised a $1 billion investment agreement with the Jordan Green Ammonia Company, a Polish-Emirati consortium backed by Dutch technical advisory, marking the Kingdom's entry into the global green hydrogen value chain.

This institutional momentum has caught the attention of global credit rating agencies. Moody’s recently affirmed Jordan’s long-term sovereign credit rating at Ba3 with a stable outlook. The agency cited the institutional efficacy of the Kingdom’s macroeconomic policy architecture, deep pools of domestic liquidity, and continued access to multilateral structural support as buffers against external shocks.

Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund finalised staff-level agreements on both the fifth review under the Extended Fund Facility and the second review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, anchoring Jordan’s fiscal credibility in global debt markets.

Data from the Department of Statistics indicated that these macroeconomic policies are filtering into primary sector indicators. National exports ticked up 1.6 percent in the first quarter of the year to reach 2.129 billion dinars, while aggregate imports contracted by 2.9 percent. This rebalancing narrowed the Kingdom's trade deficit by 6.3 percent, driving total export coverage of imports up to a healthy 59 percent.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yaroub Qudah stated that this foreign trade performance underscores the structural durability of domestic output sectors. He noted that double-digit export expansion into non-traditional markets, with shipments surging 45.3 percent to Syria, 74.1 percent to China, and 69.9 percent to the European Union, proves that Jordanian industrial goods are successfully diversifying their market access despite logistical friction in regional corridors.

This export momentum remains concentrated in high-value, vertically integrated industrial sectors, including phosphate and raw potash extraction, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and specialised textiles.

The macroeconomic shift is accompanied by a localisation strategy targeting historically undercapitalised governorates outside the capital. In the southern Karak Governorate, the industrial cluster of Qatraneh saw the commissioning of six new manufacturing facilities by Jinsheng International.

The Chinese industrial conglomerate, which focused initially on porcelain and electrical hardware manufacturing in 2022, is expanding its footprint to include glass, specialised plastics, and stainless-steel processing. The new facilities are projected to inject 700 immediate jobs into the local economy, acting as the anchor tenant for an integrated industrial park.

Engineered employment pushes, like the Qatraneh expansion, have contributed to a downtick in the national unemployment rate, which compressed to 16.1 percent in the first quarter of the year. This labour market correction matches a 29.3 percent surge in licensed construction volume recorded in March, which serves as a leading indicator of real estate development and capital allocation.

Eng. Fathi Jaghbeer, Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, noted that the expansion of specialised industrial baselines in outer governorates aligns closely with the goals of the modernisation vision. He emphasised that by transitioning from light assembly to advanced, high-margin manufacturing like lighting systems, sanitary ware, and metallurgy, the economy is capturing more value within the local supply chain.

Ayman Al-Alawneh, President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, agreed, noting that the rebound in construction permits is a highly sensitive metric for broader investor sentiment because the construction sector intersects with over forty downstream industries, from logistics and commercial banking to engineering services.

When an economy registers a double-digit expansion in licensed square footage alongside expanding export margins, it indicates that institutional capital is taking a long-term view on Jordan’s domestic market stability.