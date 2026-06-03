WTW receives licence approval to operate in Dubai International Financial Centre

DUBAI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that it has received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for a licence to operate as WTW Investments (DIFC) Limited within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The approval marks a significant milestone in WTW’s strategic expansion across the Middle East and represents a fundamental shift in how the firm can engage with clients and prospects in the region.

For the first time, WTW will be able to proactively arrange access to its full suite of regulated investment capabilities in and from DIFC – transitioning to a locally anchored, scalable platform with direct access to some of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing investment markets.

The DFSA licence positions WTW to proactively offer investment advisory services and arrange access to fund solutions in and from DIFC, opening access to a diverse and expanding range of market segments. These include wealth management, family offices, end-of-service benefits, and auto-enrolment – areas experiencing significant growth as the region’s financial landscape continues to mature and professionalise.

The announcement builds on a strong foundation for WTW in the region. Even ahead of securing local licensing, WTW Investments has had an established business in the Middle East, delivering strategic advisory work to some of the largest sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans in the region.

It has also supported UAE, Qatar and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia headquartered global employers with fully integrated International Pension and Savings Plan (IPP/ISP) capabilities spanning strategic investment asset allocation advice, outsourcing and employee experience.

Diya Luke, Global Head of Investments at WTW, said, “This Licence approval is a landmark moment for WTW. We have long recognised the extraordinary depth of opportunity across the Middle East, and we have been building deliberately towards this point – establishing trusted relationships with some of the region’s most sophisticated asset owners and delivering outcomes that speak for themselves.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, said, “WTW Investments’ decision to establish its regional presence in DIFC reflects Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for global wealth and asset management firms. DIFC is home to the region’s largest and most established ecosystem of wealth and asset management companies, providing firms with direct access to regional growth opportunities, capital and clients.

With more than US$3.6trn in assets under advisory and US$187bn in assets under management, WTW Investments brings significant global expertise in investment advisory and institutional consulting to the DIFC community.

Dr. Ahmad Waarie, Director of WTW Investments (DIFC) and Head of MENA at WTW, said, “DIFC provides a world‑class regulatory and business environment and the DFSA Licence represents a pivotal step in our regional journey. The Middle East is not simply a growth opportunity for WTW; it is a strategic priority and one we are approaching with the full weight of our global capabilities and local knowledge."