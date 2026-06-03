Arab Parliament Speaker condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

CAIRO, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the blatant and repeated Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian facilities and vital infrastructure in the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, saying the actions constituted a flagrant violation of international laws and norms and humanitarian principles.

In a statement on Wednesday, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and its support for all measures taken by the two countries to safeguard their national security and protect citizens and residents.

He also praised the efficiency and readiness of both countries' armed forces in confronting these criminal attacks.

Al Yamahi called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take a firm and immediate stance to stop these serious violations and prevent their recurrence in order to preserve regional and international peace and security.