Kuwait denounces Iranian missile, drone attacks targeting civilian facilities

KUWAIT, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned and denounced the continued Iranian attacks carried out using ballistic missiles and drones, the latest of which occurred at dawn and again targeted civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Wednesday, the ministry said the attacks resulted in the death of one person, injuries to several others, and damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions.

The ministry reiterated Kuwait's categorical rejection of what it described as blatant Iranian acts of aggression that contribute to further escalation, heighten regional tensions, undermine security and stability, and constitute a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

It stressed that Kuwait's security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents are a "red line" that cannot be compromised, emphasising that the repeated attacks reflect a systematic, aggressive approach that Kuwait will neither accept nor tolerate.

The statement further affirmed that Kuwait reserves its full and inherent right to take appropriate measures in response to the repeated Iranian attacks, in accordance with international law.