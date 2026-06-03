Sharjah leaves lasting cultural impact at Warsaw International Book Fair

WARSAW, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah concluded a landmark participation as the first Arab Guest of Honour in the history of the Warsaw International Book Fair, following four days of cultural programming that brought Emirati and Arab literature, heritage and the arts to audiences across the Polish capital.

The participation reflected the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose decades-long cultural project has positioned the emirate as a global centre for culture and a leading platform for presenting Emirati and Arab culture to international audiences.

From the fairgrounds at Warsaw’s National Stadium to universities, theatres and cultural venues across the city, Sharjah’s presence extended beyond the exhibition halls into a citywide cultural programme that fostered dialogue between Emirati and Polish culture.

The programme featured 35 cultural events and brought together 36 writers, poets, artists and creatives from the UAE and Poland, alongside 21 cultural and knowledge institutions, leaving a lasting impression on audiences and visitors throughout the fair.

Led by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the emirate’s cultural delegation reflected international recognition of Sharjah’s contribution to the global cultural landscape and its role as a leading Arab model for advancing culture, knowledge and dialogue between peoples.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said Sharjah's presence at the fair reflects the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, who established culture as a cornerstone of development and a means of strengthening understanding between communities.

He said the vision continues under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, reinforcing the emirate's status as a global hub for books, publishing and knowledge while extending the international reach of Emirati and Arab culture.

Al Ameri said, “The footfall at the Sharjah pavilion and its cultural, artistic and academic programme in Warsaw reflected the power of culture to connect people through dialogue, exchange and mutual understanding. We saw strong interest among Polish audiences in Emirati and Arab literature, as well as in the heritage, arts, and knowledge experiences that Sharjah brought to Warsaw. Sharjah participates in international cultural events not only as a representative of the UAE, but also as a voice for the Arab world in all its richness, diversity and historical depth.”

He added that the participation opened new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in publishing, translation, rights exchange and the wider book industry.

Jacek Oryl, Director of the Warsaw International Book Fair, said, “Sharjah’s participation as Guest of Honour at the fifth edition of the fair was exceptional by every measure and helped make this year’s edition one of the most distinguished and enriching for Polish audiences and visitors.”

He said that Sharjah delivered a comprehensive cultural programme that went far beyond a traditional book fair presence. Spanning literature, publishing, the arts, heritage and academic dialogue, it transformed its participation into a vibrant cultural experience that resonated strongly with audiences and participating cultural institutions alike.

Oryl noted that Sharjah’s programme gave Polish audiences a deeper understanding of Emirati and Arab culture, highlighting its richness, diversity and creative heritage, while opening new avenues for cultural dialogue and exchange between Poland and the Arab world.

He added, “What Sharjah presented in Warsaw offers an inspiring model for celebrating culture and advancing the book industry. It demonstrated how knowledge and creativity can bring communities closer together. It was an exceptional experience and one of the defining highlights of this year’s fair.”

Throughout the fair, Sharjah presented a diverse cultural programme that extended beyond the exhibition halls to universities, cultural institutions and public venues across Warsaw.

At the Sharjah pavilion, Emirati and Polish writers, poets and creatives came together in discussions exploring fiction, history, memory, children’s literature and the role of storytelling in connecting societies, demonstrating how stories rooted in local experiences can resonate across cultures.

Sharjah’s cultural engagement also reached academic audiences through a programme at the University of Warsaw, where discussions examined the UAE’s cultural landscape, including theatre, fiction, poetry, visual arts and emerging creative practices, offering students and researchers deeper insight into contemporary Emirati culture.

The arts formed another important pillar of the programme through an exhibition that brought together Emirati and Polish artists in a cross-cultural dialogue inspired by poetry, with Emirati artists responding to Polish verse and Polish artists presenting visual interpretations of Emirati poetry.

Beyond the fairgrounds, performances by the Sharjah National Band introduced audiences across Warsaw to Emirati music and performing arts, while demonstrations of Talli embroidery, traditional dressmaking, perfumes, incense and handcrafted accessories offered visitors a glimpse into the UAE’s cultural traditions and craftsmanship.

The programme also created opportunities for professional exchange within the publishing sector, with Emirati and Polish publishers exploring collaboration in translation, rights exchange and publishing partnerships. Six Arabic titles translated into Polish were showcased at the pavilion, reinforcing the role of translation in expanding access to Arab literature and strengthening cultural dialogue.

The pavilion attracted strong visitor interest throughout the fair, with 280 books sold from the titles on display, reflecting growing engagement with Emirati culture, Arab literature and the UAE’s wider knowledge and creative ecosystem.