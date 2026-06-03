UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish performs advanced surgery on critically ill Gaza patient

AL ARISH, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Arab Republic of Egypt, operating under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, has successfully performed a specialised surgical procedure on a patient from the Gaza Strip as part of the advanced medical and surgical services it provides to Palestinian patients and the injured.

The patient, who is currently receiving treatment at the UAE Floating Hospital, was suffering from a complex lower-limb condition resulting from complications of a previous femur fracture that had not healed properly. The condition led to severe knee stiffness, a discrepancy in leg length and foot drop in the right foot, significantly affecting the patient’s ability to move and walk.

The hospital’s medical team managed the case through a carefully designed treatment and surgical plan that included several specialised procedures, notably tendon transfer surgery to treat foot drop and lengthening of the right femur using an osteotomy and an external fixation device, in line with the patient’s condition and medical requirements.

Following assessment of the patient’s progress, the medical team performed an additional surgical procedure to continue the limb-lengthening treatment plan. The patient is currently receiving ongoing treatment, care and medical follow-up at the hospital, under continuous supervision by the specialised team to ensure stability and achieve the best possible therapeutic outcomes.

The operation reflects the UAE Floating Hospital’s capability to handle complex and delicate cases and provide advanced surgical and specialised healthcare services to Palestinian patients arriving from the Gaza Strip, helping to ease their suffering and provide the medical care they require.

The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish continues to provide comprehensive medical and treatment services, including surgical operations, physiotherapy sessions, dialysis treatment and a wide range of healthcare services, under the supervision of an Emirati medical and administrative team, supported by specialised medical personnel. These efforts form part of an integrated healthcare system dedicated to caring for patients and the injured arriving from Gaza.

These humanitarian efforts are being carried out under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, through which the UAE continues to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by providing humanitarian, relief and medical assistance, operating hospitals and healthcare initiatives, and dispatching aid convoys, reflecting the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian commitment to supporting those in need and alleviating suffering under all circumstances.