KHDA to resume quality assurance visits for Dubai private schools from 2026-27 academic year

DUBAI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will resume quality assurance visits to private schools across the emirate from the 2026-27 academic year as part of efforts to improve educational standards, student outcomes and parental confidence in the school system.

The visits support Dubai's Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which aims to enhance education quality and place students at the centre of the learning process, while contributing to broader goals under the Dubai Plan 2033, Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai Social Agenda.

The Education Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency, part of KHDA, said it would strengthen oversight of private education and further develop quality assurance tools to support continuous school improvement.

During the past two years, KHDA maintained oversight of educational quality through visits to newly established schools and institutions completing three years of operation, reviews of school self-evaluation reports, data analysis and assessments of student performance.

For the 2026-27 academic year, quality assurance activities will focus on assessing the impact of schools' improvement efforts over the past two years and providing targeted support to help schools continue improving.

Under the revised framework, eligible private schools will receive one of two types of visits.

The first is a full inspection conducted by specialist teams using the UAE School Inspection Framework. Schools will receive a comprehensive report, including an overall rating. Schools completing their third year of operation in Dubai will automatically undergo a full inspection.

The second is a shorter monitoring visit focusing on specific areas identified through data analysis. Schools will receive a concise report outlining strengths and recommendations for improvement, but no new overall rating will be issued.

Schools selected for either type of visit will receive no more than 24 hours' notice, a measure KHDA said would help ensure inspections reflect the day-to-day reality of school life and provide a more accurate assessment of teaching, learning and student wellbeing.

Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of the Education Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency, said the renewed approach would strengthen parents' confidence in educational choices while supporting the objectives of the Education 33 Strategy.

She said the differentiated inspection model recognises that schools are at different stages of development and allows inspectors to focus on areas most relevant to student outcomes.

The quality assurance programme will continue to be guided by the UAE School Inspection Framework introduced in the 2015-16 academic year.

KHDA said it would use a moderated, data-driven methodology to determine the most appropriate type of visit for each school, drawing on school performance data, self-evaluation processes and other indicators.

The authority said the programme supports Dubai's ambition to become a global hub for high-quality education by strengthening educational outcomes, equity and overall school performance.