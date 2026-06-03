Sharjah honours Moroccan cultural figures in Rabat

SHARJAH, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 27th Sharjah Cultural Forum was held in Rabat, honouring four prominent Moroccan cultural figures for their contributions to Arab literature and thought.

The forum recognised poet and novelist Mohamed Ashari, writer and critic Abdel Fattah Kilito, writer and critic Ahmed Al-Madini, and academic and researcher Dr Houria Al-Khamlichi.

Held at the National Library in Rabat, the ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture; Ghizlane Darrous, Director of the Directorate of Books, Libraries and Archives at Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication; Samira El-Mellizi, Director of the National Library; and a number of Moroccan and Arab writers, intellectuals and academics.

The forum, organised under the directives of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, aims to honour literary and intellectual figures who have enriched contemporary Arab culture. This marks the fourth edition hosted in Morocco.

In his address, Mohammed Al Qasir said, “We are pleased that this cultural exchange continues to flourish as we gather to celebrate scholars, thinkers and creative minds whose contributions have enriched Moroccan and Arab culture.”

He noted that the forum reflects the cultural vision of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, who views culture as a foundation for progress and a means of promoting knowledge, awareness and dialogue.

Al Qasir highlighted the strong cultural cooperation between the Sharjah Department of Culture and Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, which has produced numerous joint initiatives and programmes over the years.

Ghizlane Darrous, speaking on behalf of Moroccan Minister of Culture Mohammed El-Mahdi Bensaid, said the forum represents one of the most significant Arab cultural initiatives and reflects the strong cultural ties between Morocco and the UAE.

She praised the cultural projects launched by H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, including poetry houses, cultural publications, festivals, awards and initiatives that celebrate Arab intellectual and literary achievements.

The four honourees expressed their appreciation for the recognition and praised Sharjah’s role in supporting Arab culture, literature and intellectual exchange.

Mohamed Ashari said the honour comes within the framework of a comprehensive cultural project that continues to support Arab creativity and strengthen intercultural dialogue.

Ahmed Al-Madini described the recognition as a reflection of Sharjah’s appreciation for knowledge, creativity and intellectual achievement across the Arab world.

Abdel Fattah Kilito said the initiative highlights the importance of literature and its role in building awareness and fostering cultural dialogue.

Dr Houria Al-Khamlichi said the recognition reflects Sharjah’s commitment to supporting intellectuals and promoting culture as a civilisational project.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mohammed Al Qasir and Ghizlane Darrous presented certificates of appreciation, signed by H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, to the four honourees in recognition of their literary and intellectual contributions.

The event also featured a documentary highlighting key milestones in the careers of the honourees and an exhibition showcasing their publications, alongside a selection of books issued by the Sharjah Department of Culture.