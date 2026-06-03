EU records economic progress, environmental setbacks in sustainable development in 2026

BRUSSELS, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, has released its 2026 report on the EU’s progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), revealing mixed results marked by notable advances in economic and social areas alongside continuing environmental and international challenges.

The report showed that the European Union achieved significant progress in five key goals, particularly decent work, education and equality. It also recorded moderate progress in nine other goals, including industry and innovation, and zero hunger.

However, the report noted that little to no progress was made regarding the goal of international partnerships.

It also warned of a noticeable decline in environmental objectives, particularly those related to life on land and clean water.

In its conclusion, the report stated that the European Union continues to advance towards sustainable development despite obstacles posed by environmental degradation and difficulties in international cooperation mechanisms.