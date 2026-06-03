Q Mobility activates Free Flow Paid Parking system in public multi-storey parking facilities in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility has announced the activation of the Free Flow Paid Parking system in public multi-storey parking buildings in Abu Dhabi, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The system enables auto deduction payment of parking fees via the user’s Darb wallet.

The system has been activated in public multi-storey parking buildings on Abu Dhabi Island, including Public Parking Building No. 1 (Sector East 01-3), with 394 parking spaces; and Public Parking Building No. 5 (Sector 02-3), with 265 parking spaces.

It also covers commercial sectors in Mohamed Bin Zayed City (1,446 parking spaces), including Sector ME9, Sector ME10, and Sector ME12.

This includes designated parking spaces for People of Determination, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to providing an inclusive and sustainable mobility environment that enhances quality of life and delivers smart, integrated transport services.

The new service operates through an advanced technology platform powered by artificial intelligence and automatic license plate recognition. Parking sessions begin automatically upon vehicle entry, and fees are calculated and deducted directly from the “Darb” wallet upon exit, without the need for SMS, payment machines, QR code scanning, or any manual action. This ensures a seamless, smart, and effortless user experience.

Q Mobility emphasised the importance of maintaining sufficient balance in the Darb wallet before using the service to ensure smooth usage and avoid non-payment violations. Fees are set at AED2 per hour, with a maximum of AED15 per 24 hours, operating 24/7 throughout the year.

The introduction of this system is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion caused by illegal or random parking, and make it easier to find available parking spaces, especially during peak hours, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.