Emirates Polar Program participates in Antarctic Treaty Meeting in Japan

ABU DHABI, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Polar Program marked its second participation in the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM48) and the 28th meeting of the Committee for Environmental Protection (CEP28), held in Hiroshima, Japan, from 11th to 21st May 2026, reinforcing the UAE's growing engagement in Antarctic governance and science.

As a non-consultative party, the UAE delegation focused on observing plenary discussions and contributing to the CEP forum through Chief Science Advisor Dr. Aisha Al Suwaidi.

The UAE also co-submitted a working paper with Bulgaria on a new sub-base unit, an initiative led by the National Center of Meteorology under the Emirates Polar Program, a practical demonstration of international scientific cooperation under the Antarctic Treaty System.

The Antarctic Treaty System promotes international scientific cooperation and the protection of Antarctica’s unique environment. The UAE's engagement reflects its commitment to science diplomacy and responsible environmental stewardship, as it prepares for deeper involvement at ATCM49.