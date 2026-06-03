Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence: Crown Prince’s directives on AI enhance government efficiency

SHARJAH, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Brigadier General Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA), affirmed that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, to accelerate the adoption of AI assistants and integrate them into government operations represent a strategic step that will enhance government performance efficiency and strengthen institutional readiness to meet future requirements.

Al Shamsi said that these directives reflect Sharjah’s proactive vision in harnessing advanced technologies to support sustainable development, improve the quality of government services, and enable government entities to benefit from smart solutions in enhancing institutional performance, accelerating service delivery, and strengthening data-driven decision-making.

He added that the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority views AI assistants as a supportive tool for advancing its prevention, safety, and emergency response system by enhancing the speed of data analysis, improving the efficiency of resource management and field operations, and strengthening capabilities to anticipate and address risks more effectively, thereby contributing to service development and improving customer experience.

The Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority stressed the Authority’s commitment to keeping pace with the government’s pioneering directions in digital transformation and artificial intelligence through investment in national talent development and the adoption of innovative technological solutions. These efforts, he said, will further enhance operational readiness and support the Authority’s mission of protecting lives and property, in line with Sharjah’s vision of a more efficient, agile and sustainable government.