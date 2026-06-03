Qatar strongly condemns Iranian attacks on civilian targets in Kuwait, Bahrain

DOHA, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on civilian targets in the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, including the attack on Kuwait International Airport, which resulted in significant damage to several of its facilities and injuries.

The State considered these attacks a grave violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a blatant breach of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, as well as the principles of international humanitarian law, specifically the principle of distinction, the prohibition against targeting civilians and civilian targets in armed conflicts, and the prohibition against indiscriminate attacks.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's complete rejection of targeting civilian targets and vital infrastructure, emphasising the necessity of shielding the region from the consequences of unprovoked attacks and de-escalating tensions to restore regional and global security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty and security.

The Ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, praying to God Almighty to protect Kuwait and Bahrain from all harm.