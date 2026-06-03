Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

ABU DHABI, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain which included missile and drone strikes on Kuwait International Airport, resulting in significant material damage to the passenger terminal, the death of one individual, and injuries to several others, in addition to damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions.

The Council also condemned the attacks carried out against the Kingdom of Bahrain using missiles and drones.

The Council affirmed its unequivocal rejection of such terrorist acts, which constitute a clear violation of international law, a flagrant breach of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to national security, stability, and the safety of civilians. It further stressed that targeting diplomatic missions is a criminal act that is explicitly prohibited and condemned under international law and established diplomatic norms.

The Muslim Council of Elders expressed its utmost solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain and reiterates its support for all measures taken by both nations to safeguard their security, stability, and the safety of their citizens and residents. The Council also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in putting an end to these ongoing attacks, in order to preserve regional security and stability, uphold state sovereignty, and protect the safety of their peoples.