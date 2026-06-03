Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony for Ministry of Defence personnel completing Future Leaders and Young Leaders Empowerment Programmes

DUBAI, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Ministry of Defence, represented by the Office of the Minister of Defence, celebrated its strategic partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government with the graduation of the second cohort of the Future Leaders Executive Programme and the first cohort of the Young Leaders Empowerment Executive Programme. A total of 50 participants graduated from the programmes, marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.

Held under the theme ‘Proud of You for Making a Difference’, the official ceremony was attended by senior officials and high-ranking leaders from both organisations.

Commenting on the graduation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, investment in people serves as the foundation of the nation’s development.

Empowering government and military leaders with strategic thinking and future-focused capabilities is a national priority that will strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness and support its continued international leadership, Sheikh Hamdan added.

“We take pride in the national talent that continues to make a positive impact across various fields and roles,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further said. “Empowering young leaders and developing their capabilities is an investment in the future of our nation and the sustainability of its achievements. Building leaders who can anticipate change, adapt to global transformations, and turn challenges into opportunities is essential to strengthening our institutions, advancing modern governance, and enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness.”

The ceremony marked the graduation of 50 Ministry of Defence staff, with 25 participants completing each programme and fulfilling all requirements.

Designed and delivered by the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government in accordance with advanced international practices, the programmes aim to enhance institutional effectiveness and adaptability, while equipping national talent with strategic thinking skills, future foresight, and transformation management abilities, in line with the UAE’s vision to build a competitive and sustainable government ecosystem.

The training programmes were held over several months and included intensive hours of in person and self-paced virtual learning to enable participants to understand future government directions and their impact on decision-making amid rapid global developments.

The Future Leaders Executive Programme aims to prepare leaders to use transformational leadership tools and foresight through scenario analysis and institutional change management for digital transformation. It focuses on strategic thinking, performance management, and the development of a strong institutional identity and public image.

The programme also emphasises developing leadership influence skills, encouraging institutional innovation, and adopting a new government excellence framework, all designed to ensure continuous improvement and enhance the efficiency of government operations.

The Young Leaders Empowerment Executive Programme is designed to prepare and qualify young national talents by enhancing their leadership and administrative skills. It focuses on developing skills in team management, handling pressure, communication and customer service, as well as personal planning and time management.

Additionally, the programme strengthens awareness of internal systems and regulations, and reinforces the concepts of institutional security, professional responsibility, and organisational excellence. This, in turn, contributes to the development of national cadres who can navigate changing work environments with competence and agility.

Both programmes followed modern training methodologies based on practical interaction, case study analysis, and learning from leading local and global government experiences. They also included inspiring dialogue sessions as part of the ‘Meet a Leader’ initiative, which enabled participants to learn from leadership experiences and effective models in management and decision making and to apply their learning more effectively in government work environments.

These efforts led to collaborative implementation projects that translate acquired knowledge into practical solutions, with a focus on improving institutional performance, developing initiatives that support operational efficiency and sustainability, and promoting a culture of teamwork and effective decision making. This, in turn, enables a smooth transfer of knowledge and expertise within current and future workplaces, in line with the UAE’s vision to build more agile and proactive government institutions.

The graduation of the two cohorts reflects the UAE’s national commitment to investing in people as an engine of development, reinforcing the UAE’s strategy to cultivate flexible, innovative government leaders who can anticipate challenges and transform them into sustainable development opportunities. This approach supports the UAE’s global leadership and enhances the future readiness of its institutions.