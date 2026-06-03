Sultan bin Ahmed chairs UOS Board of Trustees meeting

SHARJAH, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), chaired the University of Sharjah Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday morning at his office on the university campus.

At the outset of the meeting, the President of the University of Sharjah welcomed the new board members and expressed his appreciation to the previous board for their dedicated efforts in advancing the university across various fields.

He praised their pivotal role in the institution’s progress and development, reaffirming his support for the current board and the insightful ideas and recommendations they will contribute. He wished them success in their duties and expressed confidence that their vision would further support the university’s growth and sustain its excellence at the academic, research and institutional levels.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed commended the university’s achievements, which have enhanced its institutional reputation and improved its standing in international rankings. He also highlighted the launch of strategic initiatives in artificial intelligence, robotics, healthcare simulation and innovation. He praised the university’s ability to maintain academic and research operations and graduate students on schedule despite the challenges facing the region.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed affirmed that the next phase requires intensified efforts to further develop the research ecosystem, modernise academic programmes in line with technological transformations, and accelerate the integration of emerging technologies into education, research and institutional operations.

Sultan bin Ahmed also underscored the importance of aligning educational outcomes with local and international labour market needs, attracting distinguished academic talent, expanding strategic partnerships with public and private sector entities locally and internationally, and investing in the development of Emirati talent and future leaders. He expressed confidence that the university has the ability to reinforce its position as a leading research university serving the UAE and the wider region.

During the meeting, the board approved the university’s operational budget for the 2026–2027 academic year, amounting to AED1.36 billion. It also approved the graduation of a new cohort of students who completed their degree requirements by the end of the Spring 2025–2026 semester. The total number of graduates reached 1,927, including 1,500 bachelor’s degree holders, 66 doctoral graduates, 355 master’s degree graduates and six postgraduate diploma graduates.

The board approved several new academic programmes to meet evolving labour market demands and strengthen the university’s ability to provide qualified professionals who contribute to national development. The new programmes are: Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Nursing, PhD in Advanced Diagnostic Sciences and Medical Laboratories, Master of Science in Nuclear Technology and Radiation Management, Master of Arts in Digital Corporate Communication, Master of Arts in Digital Media and Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

At the meeting, the board approved the establishment of the University of Sharjah Robotics Centre and the launch of plans to establish the University of Sharjah Innovation Centre in partnership with LG. It also reviewed the activities of the Jawaher Al Qasimi Centre for Palestinian Studies.

The board further reviewed preparations for the launch of the University of Sharjah and e& UAE Innovation Centre, approved the updated version of the university’s EDGE Strategy for 2024–2030, the plan to strengthen the university’s research ecosystem, and the updated governance framework and organisational structure.

The board approved the promotion of 23 faculty members, including 13 to the rank of professor and 10 to associate professor, in recognition of their outstanding research, academic contributions and community service, as well as their effective use of modern teaching and learning methods.

The board reviewed a report presented by Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University, highlighting the university’s achievements during the 2025–2026 academic year. The report outlined progress in scientific research, infrastructure development, enhancement of research resources, community service initiatives and efforts to align research outcomes with national development agendas and strategic priorities of both the UAE and the region.

Prof. Esameldin Agamy also reviewed the university’s performance in international rankings and the sustainability of its progress across various ranking systems. It highlighted national and international accreditation obtained for newly introduced programmes during the 2025–2026 academic year, bringing the number of newly accredited programmes to 49, including nine doctoral programmes, 24 master’s programmes, 15 bachelor’s programmes and one postgraduate diploma programme. The university now offers a total of 158 accredited academic programmes.

The report further examined the relevance of academic programmes to current and future labour market needs, efforts to attract qualified academic talent, plans to strengthen healthcare services and clinical training infrastructure for students in medicine, health sciences and pharmacy, student achievements in academic, sports, cultural and artistic activities, and developments related to the establishment of a University of Sharjah branch in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The board also reviewed reports from its specialised committees, including the Finance Committee, Internal Audit and Risk Management Committee, Emiratisation Committee and Academic Committee.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah; Dr Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi , Advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah; Dr Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Former Chairperson of the Family Affairs Authority; Dr Mohammed Yousef Bani Yas, Adviser for Higher Education Affairs at the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Dr Younis Hassan Al Mulla, Expert in strategy and institutional development; Dr Jacques Frémont, Former President of the University of Ottawa; Professor Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor, Former Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Malaya; Dr. Paul O'Byrne, Dean and Vice-President, Faculty of Health Sciences at McMaster University; Dr Kamal Youcef-Toumi, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Co-Director of the Center for Clean Water and Clean Energy at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Dr Oussama Khatib, Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering and Director of the Stanford Robotics Center at Stanford University.