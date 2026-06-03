Egypt condemns Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport

CAIRO, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt has strongly condemned the latest Iranian attack targeting Kuwait International Airport as a "dangerous escalation" threatening the security and stability of the Gulf region and the broader Arab world.

An official statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and carried by Ahram Online described the attack, which caused casualties and serious damage to airport facilities, as a blatant violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty.

Egypt reaffirmed its full support for Kuwait in confronting this aggression, expressing deep solidarity with the Kuwaiti government and people.

Egypt also pledged its backing for all measures Kuwait may take to safeguard its security and stability, and to protect its territory and vital installations.

Cairo reiterated that the security and stability of Gulf Arab states are a cornerstone of Arab national security.

Furthermore, it reasserted its categorical rejection of any actions or practices that encroach upon state sovereignty, threaten the safety of any nation's territory, or undermine regional stability.