Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Arqaam Capital’s 13th Annual MENA Investor Conference in Dubai

DUBAI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for investment, innovation and international partnerships, serving as a model that combines stability, progress and economic confidence.

His remarks came during the opening of Arqaam Capital’s 13th Annual MENA Investor Conference, held on 3rd and 4th June at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), bringing together regional and international investors, sovereign wealth funds, listed companies, policymakers, economists and financial market leaders.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan said the conference has become an important platform for discussing the future of investment and economic development across the region.

He noted that this year’s theme, “From Resilience to Market Leadership: Scaling Capital Across MENA,” reflects a new reality in which the region is increasingly helping to shape global capital flows, investment priorities and long-term growth opportunities rather than merely responding to global economic changes.

Sheikh Nahyan said recent regional developments have demonstrated that peace, stability and confidence cannot be taken for granted. At the same time, they have highlighted the UAE’s ability to maintain openness, stability and economic momentum during periods of uncertainty.

He stressed that these achievements are the result of wise leadership, long-term planning and a strong national commitment to development. Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he said, the UAE has become a global model for stability, competitiveness and sustainable growth.

He added that the UAE has strengthened its position as a leading centre for finance, business, energy, technology, education, healthcare and culture, while also serving as a global platform for dialogue, innovation and international partnerships.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the achievements of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, noting that the emirate has become a global model of ambition, openness and effective execution.

He said the UAE has earned the confidence of international investors through transparency, sound regulation, connectivity, security, talent and trusted institutions, making it a preferred destination for global investment.

Highlighting the transformation taking place across the Middle East and North Africa, he pointed to the growth of regional stock exchanges, the increasing sophistication of listed companies, the strength of sovereign institutions, active IPO markets and expanding institutional investment as indicators of the region’s growing global influence.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that sustainable market leadership requires investment in people, education, entrepreneurship, innovation and talent development. He noted that capital markets must support productive enterprises, research, infrastructure and human development while generating financial returns.

He added that the values of tolerance, coexistence, openness and dialogue embraced by the UAE are not only social strengths but also important economic advantages that help attract talent, investment and long-term growth.

Sheikh Nahyan also highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in shaping the future of finance, investment and productivity, stressing the importance of ensuring innovation remains guided by responsibility, transparency and human values.

Concluding his remarks, he expressed confidence in the UAE’s and the wider MENA region’s ability to achieve continued success through strong institutions, responsible investment, open markets and international cooperation.

Held under the theme “From Resilience to Market Leadership: Scaling Capital Across MENA,” the conference comes as regional markets attract increasing international investor interest, supported by economic diversification programmes, capital market expansion, active IPO pipelines and rising cross-border investment flows.

Participants are discussing key growth drivers including IPO readiness, GCC exchange development, fixed income and sukuk markets, sovereign capital deployment, banking transformation, real estate, energy security, artificial intelligence, quantitative investing and cross-border investment trends.

The conference features senior executives and decision-makers from leading organisations, including Dubai Financial Market, Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Muscat Stock Exchange, ADNOC Drilling, ADES Holding, First Abu Dhabi Bank, TECOM Group, Dubai Residential REIT, Binghatti and Shorooq Partners.

Building on the success of the 2025 edition, the conference previously facilitated more than 600 structured meetings between investors and corporates, bringing together 90 listed companies representing more than US$1 trillion in market capitalisation and 222 institutional investors from 110 buy-side firms.

Riad Meliti, Chief Executive Officer of Arqaam Capital, said, “The Middle East and North Africa is no longer simply a destination for global capital; it has become a source of it. From Dubai’s place at the centre of global capital flows to the depth of the GCC’s IPO and sukuk pipelines, the region is no longer adapting to the global order — it is helping to shape it.”

He added that Arqaam Capital intends to play a leading role in supporting the region’s next phase of growth and capital formation.

The conference reflects a shared commitment among governments, financial institutions and investors to collaboration, innovation, long-term investment and sustainable economic development across the Middle East and North Africa, while reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global platform where regional ambition and international capital converge.