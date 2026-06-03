ECSSR launches EC-Global Roundtable East Asia tour

ABU DHABI, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) announced the launch of the third tour of its EC-Global Roundtable programme, taking place from 31st May to 16th June 2026.

The ECSSR delegation, comprising a select group of the Center’s Contributor Experts, will visit Australia, Japan, China, and South Korea as part of the ECSSR’s efforts to expand its knowledge partnerships and strengthen its international presence through meetings and discussion sessions with leading think tanks and academic institutions. The tour reflects the ECSSR’s commitment to advancing knowledge diplomacy through specialised Emirati research engagement within global policy and think tank communities.

The tour includes a series of meetings, discussion sessions, and research visits in Sydney and Canberra (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), Beijing (China), and Seoul (South Korea). Key engagements include meetings with the Lowy Institute, the Australian National University, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), the Japan Institute of International Affairs, the University of Tokyo, and the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), in addition to other scheduled stops.

Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the ECSSR, noted that the programme’s in-depth discussions go beyond presenting Emirati positions. They focus on building mutual understanding through constructive dialogue and rigorous analysis, while examining major transformations affecting the region and the world, including developments in the economy, technology, regional security, energy security, and supply chains.

Major General (Ret.) Obaid Al Ketbi, a member of the ECSSR delegation, stressed the importance of integrating a comprehensive security perspective into dialogue with leading think tanks and research institutions across the tour’s stops. He noted that this approach contributes to a deeper understanding of regional challenges within their strategic contexts and broadens cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Rashad Al Saadi, Contributor Expert at the ECSSR, underscored the value of institutional dialogue with think tanks in developing more accurate assessments and refined analyses, free from distortion, through political–strategic approaches that incorporate security and military dimensions within regional contexts.

Prof. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, Contributor Expert at the ECSSR, explained that the new tour is expected to strengthen the UAE’s presence in international discussions through a knowledge-based discourse focused on stability and partnership-building, while deepening dialogue with influential intellectual circles.

Nasser Hassan Al Shaikh, Contributor Expert at the ECSSR, highlighted the economic dimension of the tour and its role in advancing discussions on energy security, supply chains, and the stability of maritime corridors. These discussions help deepen international understanding of how disruptions in these areas can affect the global economy.

Prof. Mohamed Binhuwaidin, Dean of the College of Humanities at United Arab Emirates University and a member of the ECSSR delegation, stated that engagement with a diverse group of leading academic institutions and think tanks enables the exchange of perspectives on geopolitical shifts and broadens mutual understanding of evolving dynamics, supporting long-term knowledge partnerships.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Contributor Expert at the ECSSR, added that the research engagements during the third tour of the EC-Global Roundtable programme provide a valuable opportunity to present the legal dimensions of regional issues and exchange expertise on the application of international law related to maritime safety and international obligations, contributing to more balanced policymaking.

The third tour of the EC-Global Roundtable forms part of the ECSSR’s ongoing efforts and builds on the success of previous international tours. It aims to strengthen engagement with think tanks, research institutions and policymakers, translating dialogue into knowledge outputs that support policymaking and build sustainable research partnerships.