Sharjah Art Foundation announces open call for Corniche 8

SHARJAH, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation announced an open call for illustrators and comic artists across the GCC to contribute to Corniche, its annual comic anthology.

Applicants are invited to submit pitches for a six-page comic, in either English or Arabic, to be considered for publication in the anthology’s eighth edition. Selected artists will participate in a three-day creative exchange in Sharjah, after which the completed comics will be compiled into a publication.

Corniche brings together a range of genres and storytelling approaches, enabling biography, art history, science fiction, fantasy and mythology to coexist within a single publication.

Launched from a comic-making workshop organised by the Foundation in 2019, the anthology has since evolved into a platform for regional illustrators and comic artists to meet, experiment and publish their work.

Corniche 8 will launch at Focal Point 2026, the Foundation’s annual art book fair dedicated to independent publishing and contemporary bookmaking practices.

Focal Point is an annual art book fair showcasing independent bookmaking from the region and around the world. Audiences will find a compelling selection of printed material by artists’ presses, bookmakers, self-publishers and non-commercial cultural producers. As part of its commitment to expanding and experimenting with the medium of publishing, Focal Point includes talks, book launches, artists’ signings, workshops, music and artist-made products.

An initiative of Sharjah Art Foundation, Focal Point spotlights UAE-based publishers and functions as a critical space for knowledge sharing and community building. The fair is held annually at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, a heritage site within Sharjah’s historical quarter.