Al Qasimia University trains 42 academics in Kazakhstan

SHARJAH, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qasimia University, through its Language Centre, organised an intensive specialised training course titled “Curricula and Methods of Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers”.

The programme was hosted by Al-Farabi National University in the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the university’s international mission to promote the Arabic language and strengthen its academic presence globally. This reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Founder of Al Qasimia University, in supporting Arabic and facilitating its learning.

The training course was delivered by Dr Mohammed Ahmed Sahsah, Director of the Language Centre at Al Qasimia University. Over several days, he presented advanced academic topics related to the latest global trends and modern methodologies in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers. The course focused on developing teaching competencies and enhancing the professional and linguistic skills of teachers and researchers, in line with contemporary academic best practices in language teaching, text analysis, and educational content development.

The programme saw strong engagement, with 42 male and female participants from faculty members and Arabic language teachers at Kazakh universities and institutes. The sessions generated in-depth academic discussions and rich dialogue, reflecting the importance of such specialised programmes in enhancing academic exchange and improving teaching practices in the field of Arabic language education for non-native speakers.

Prof. Dr Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University (AQU), stated that organising this international course in Kazakhstan reflects the university’s established strategy of building academic bridges with leading educational institutions worldwide. He added that it strengthens the position of Sharjah as a global hub for the Arabic language and Islamic culture.

He further noted that, with the continued support of the Ruler of Sharjah, Al Qasimia University has become a distinguished academic reference and a centre of expertise in developing Arabic language curricula for non-native speakers. He emphasised that transferring this expertise to educators in Kazakhstan aims to equip them with modern teaching tools and methods, enhancing academic exchange and knowledge sharing between both sides.

Dr Sahsah highlighted that the training programme witnessed notable interaction over 15 training days, totalling 72 training hours, with participants praising its academic and organisational quality. He also noted appreciation for Al Qasimia University’s Arabic language teaching series for non-native speakers, which is considered one of the leading modern educational series in this field due to its content quality, diversity of activities, and communicative learning approach.

Participants also affirmed that the series reflects specialised academic and pedagogical expertise and aligns with the latest trends and technologies in foreign language teaching, improving learning effectiveness and outcomes.

At the end of the programme, Al Qasimia University awarded participants accredited certificates of attendance in recognition of their active participation. The event concluded with wide appreciation from Al-Farabi National University for the pioneering role played by Al Qasimia University in serving the Arabic language and promoting Arab culture internationally.