Kuwait announces interception of 13 ballistic missiles, 17 drones following Iranian attack targeting vital facilities

KUWAIT, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Armed Forces intercepted 13 hostile ballistic missiles and 17 drones early on Wednesday after detecting and immediately engaging them within Kuwaiti airspace, thwarting what it described as a heinous Iranian attack targeting civilian and vital facilities, foremost among them Kuwait International Airport.

The attack resulted in the death of an Indian resident, injuries to a number of people and significant material damage.

Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, Official Spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence, said during media briefing No. 46 that the interceptions took place over several residential areas, resulting in the fall of debris in some locations.

Brigadier Mohammed Al-Gharib, spokesperson for the General Fire Force, said in a press statement that the force had responded to nine unusual reports involving falling debris from defensive interception operations during the past few hours.

He added that the reports included four fire incidents, in addition to five cases involving site readiness and securing locations in coordination with the relevant authorities.