MoEI showcases National Data Center Observatory, signs MoU with 42 Abu Dhabi at Digital Readiness Retreat 2026

DUBAI, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) participated in the Digital Readiness Retreat 2026, a platform which brings digital government leaders together to exchange experiences and learn about advanced practices aimed at enhancing the UAE government's digital readiness and global competitiveness.

As part of its participation, the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 42 Abu Dhabi, in a move that reinforces the UAE’s commitment to advancing a government model built on digital readiness, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, witnessed the signing of the MoU between the Ministry and 42 Abu Dhabi. The MoU was signed by Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, and Mubarak Al Mheiri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge. The agreement aims to develop national digital talent and strengthen collaboration in technical training, digital upskilling, specialized programs, and technology-focused hackathons.

During the retreat, the Ministry also presented the National Data Center Observatory, an intelligent national platform powered by artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. The platform is designed to support strategic planning for digital infrastructure by analysing and evaluating the most suitable and ready locations for data center development, while assessing their impact on energy networks, infrastructure systems, and resource efficiency.

The launch of the Observatory aligns with the UAE’s vision to strengthen its global leadership in artificial intelligence and the digital economy, while supporting the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. The platform contributes to the development of an integrated ecosystem that enables data-driven decision-making and enhances the country’s readiness for the rapid expansion of AI applications and technologies, which require highly efficient and advanced digital infrastructure.

The Observatory will also enhance the UAE’s attractiveness for high-value investments in data centers and advanced technology sectors by providing accurate indicators that support investment decisions and sustainable planning, further reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for the digital economy and technological innovation.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that, under the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to advance a future-focused government model built on digital readiness, artificial intelligence, and innovation through sustained investment in digital infrastructure and national talent, supporting the development of a competitive and sustainable knowledge-based economy.

He said, “The UAE remains committed to developing an advanced digital ecosystem that keeps pace with rapid technological transformations, enhances the resilience and sustainability of vital sectors, supports government readiness for the future, and strengthens the nation’s leadership in advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.”

He added, “The initiatives launched by the Ministry represent a significant step forward in strengthening the UAE’s digital infrastructure and leveraging artificial intelligence and data to develop more efficient and proactive government services and solutions, further positioning the country as a global center for innovation and advanced technology.”

For his part, Sharif Al Olama said, “The National Data Center Observatory represents a strategic step toward enhancing the readiness of the UAE’s digital infrastructure. By leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics, the platform identifies the most suitable locations for data centers and evaluates their impact on energy systems and infrastructure, supporting the rapid growth of AI-driven technologies and applications.”

He noted that building advanced digital infrastructure requires developing national talent equipped with future-ready skills. He emphasized that the partnership with 42 Abu Dhabi reflects the Ministry’s commitment to investing in digital human capital through technical skills development, specialized training programs, and innovation-driven hackathons, ensuring that national talent is well positioned to lead digital transformation across key sectors.

He further reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to building an advanced digital ecosystem that promotes innovation and sustainability while enhancing the readiness of the energy, infrastructure, transport, and housing sectors to meet future demands.

Mubarak Al Mheiri said, “This strategic partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reflects our shared vision of developing a new generation of national digital talent capable of leveraging programming and artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions for the challenges facing the UAE’s vital sectors. Through this MoU, we will strengthen collaboration in specialized technical training, hackathons, and applied educational initiatives that help develop future-ready skills and enhance the preparedness of national talent to lead the country’s digital transformation and innovation journey. This partnership also highlights the importance of collaboration between government entities and educational institutions in building a sustainable ecosystem that supports the digital economy and keeps pace with the rapid advancements taking place in technology and artificial intelligence.”