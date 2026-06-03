RTA signs agreement with JAFZA to advance integrated road regulation in Dubai

DUBAI, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA) to advance regulatory integration in support of implementation of Law No. (4) of 2021 Regulating Roads in the Emirate of Dubai.

The agreement aligns with Dubai’s vision and strategic objectives to enhance road safety, elevate service standards across the road network, and ensure the delivery of development projects in accordance with the highest standards and regulatory requirements approved by relevant authorities.

The agreement was signed on behalf of RTA by Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic & Roads Agency at RTA, and on behalf of JAFZA by Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC.

Hussain Al Banna said, “RTA remains committed to enhancing infrastructure within the road right-of-way across Dubai, including development areas and free zones, as part of its mandate to preserve the emirate’s urban character and aesthetic identity. These agreements strengthen the alignment of plans and strategies governing the roads sector by establishing a unified framework to guide strategic direction and oversee implementation, thereby supporting the continued development of Dubai’s road network.”

Al Banna added, “This agreement underscores the importance of close collaboration between RTA and its strategic partners, including developers, to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of road infrastructure across the emirate. It also supports the sustained management and operation of road rights-of-way, associated facilities and pavements in line with approved best practices.”

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO of Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the RTA on this strategic initiative aimed at advancing road infrastructure standards in Dubai. This agreement reflects our continued commitment to supporting the emirate’s vision of achieving the highest levels of road safety and operational excellence.”

“At DP World, we remain committed to aligning our development plans with approved requirements and standards. This cooperation strengthens integrated efforts to ensure sustainable infrastructure that supports economic growth and provides a safe and seamless environment for the business community and residents.”

RTA has signed numerous agreements with leading developers and free zones across the emirate. These include cooperation with JAFZA; Dubai Maritime City; Union Properties; Dubai Sports City; Wasl Properties; Emaar Properties; DAMAC Properties; Majid Al Futtaim Properties; Nshama; Al Futtaim Real Estate; Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC); Dubai Healthcare City Authority; Dubai Investments Park; and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).