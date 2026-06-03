Kuwait reduces Iranian embassy staff, declares two diplomats 'personae non gratae'

KUWAIT, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan, on Wednesday handed a formal protest note to the Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Iran in Kuwait, Counselor Hamid Hameed Yaqoubi.

The note addressed the continued Iranian attacks and informed the Iranian mission of Kuwait's decision to reduce the number of Iranian embassy personnel, while declaring two members of the diplomatic mission "personae non gratae," requesting that they leave the country within 24 hours.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Mashaan said the decision followed the ongoing Iranian ballistic and drones attacks on Kuwait. He said the latest attacks, renewed early Wednesday, targeted several civilian facilities and vital installations, including Kuwait International Airport.

The attacks resulted in one fatality, dozens of injuries, and material damage to vital facilities and diplomatic premises.

Al-Mashaan said this constitutes a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Charter of the United Nations, principles of international law, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

He reiterated Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks, stressing the country's categorical rejection of the use of its territory or airspace for hostile acts against any state.

He added that Iranian allegations were unfounded and unsupported by evidence, stressing that repeating such claims could not justify attacks against Kuwait's territory or its civilian and vital facilities.

Al-Mashaan affirmed Kuwait's inherent right to self-defense and to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty, safeguard its security, and protect its territory, airspace, citizens and residents in accordance with international law.