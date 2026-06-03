Al-Azhar strongly condemns Iranian attacks on civilian facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain

CAIRO, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Al-Azhar Al-Sharif strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, which resulted in the death of one person, injuries to several others, and damage to a number of civilian and economic facilities in Kuwait.

In a statement issued today, Al-Azhar reaffirmed its categorical rejection of these attacks, describing them as a threat to civilian safety and an infringement on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Bahrain and Kuwait.

Al-Azhar stressed that the continuation of such attacks constitutes a direct violation of the ceasefire agreement and represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the Gulf states and heightens tensions across the region.

It expressed its sincere hope for the revival of the spirit of Islamic brotherhood, an end to the current crisis, adherence to the ceasefire agreement, and the prioritisation of wisdom, reason and dialogue, while placing the interests of innocent civilians above all other considerations.

Al-Azhar also prayed for the protection of Kuwait, Bahrain and all Arab and Islamic nations, and for their peoples to be spared the suffering caused by conflicts and disputes, while continuing to enjoy security, stability and peace.