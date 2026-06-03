Aboul Gheit condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

CAIRO, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, strongly condemned the blatant Iranian attacks on civilian facilities in the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, carried out using ballistic missiles and drones on Wednesday.

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit stressed that the unjustified Iranian attacks on civilian objects and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, which resulted in casualties, injuries and significant material damage, constitute a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, international humanitarian law, and the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols.

He called on Iran to immediately and unconditionally halt these reprehensible attacks and to abandon its policy of provocation and escalation, which undermines regional security and stability.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States reaffirmed the organisation’s full solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and its unwavering support for all legitimate measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, protect their citizens and preserve the integrity of their territories.