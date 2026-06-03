Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department releases 2025 Annual Report

DUBAI, 3rd June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department has released its 2025 Annual Report, detailing its key performance indicators and institutional milestones.

The report provides a comprehensive record of the initiatives and activities undertaken to fulfil the Department’s strategic objectives in both the government and professional legal sectors.

Under the theme ‘Competitive Performance in Legal Work’, the report highlights the Department’s exceptional efforts in driving amicable settlements. In 2025, it conducted 684 mediation sessions to resolve complaints filed against government entities.

The report further underscores the Department’s endeavours in the legal representation of government entities. In lawsuits brought by or against government entities before competent judicial authorities, the Department secured a 92% favourable ruling rate. Additionally, the Department received 497 enforceable judgments and writs of execution, with check-related enforcement claims accounting for over 32% of the total volume.

The report notes that the Department handled 291 requests for legal support in 2025, spanning legislative assistance, legal advisory, and formal legal opinions. Furthermore, the Department successfully drafted and reviewed 689 contracts and agreements, representing a year-on-year increase of over 5%, with a cumulative value exceeding AED54 billion. This growth underscores the robust trust and collaborative spirit between the Department and various government entities in managing their contractual and legal requirements.

The report also shines a spotlight on the Mediation Training Project for civil and commercial disputes. Throughout 2025, the Department conducted four new cycles of the Accredited Mediators Programme, certified by the International Institute for the Resolution of Civil and Commercial Disputes, A total of 82 participants completed the programme, representing a 9.3% increase from 2024, with government employees making up more than 80% of trainees.

The report details the Department’s ongoing commitment to empowering the legal profession and enabling it to fulfil its vital role in upholding the rule of law and driving Dubai’s economic growth. By providing all necessary support to enhance a professional legal framework that evolves alongside legislative and economic trends, the Department ensures the delivery of high-quality legal services. These services adhere to the highest standards of regulatory compliance, meeting the needs of Dubai’s highly competitive investment environment.

This strategic approach helps cater to growing demand for diverse specialised legal expertise in a city that serves as a leading regional and global economic hub. By the end of 2025, legal consultancy professionals in the emirate represented 91 Arab and foreign nationalities. A total of 84 branches of international law firms were licensed and registered with the Department.

Dr. Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, emphasised that the achievements detailed in the report are a testament to the Department's commitment to continuous development rooted in the strategic objectives of the Government of Dubai.

Dr Belhoul further explained that the release of this report marks the successful culmination of the Department’s 2023–2025 strategic cycle, signalling the start of a transformative new phase in institutional development. This next phase focuses on adopting international best practices and rigorous benchmarking to further enhance governance frameworks and strategies, ensuring alignment with future requirements.

The Department seeks to leverage artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to advance its strategic priorities and objectives. Dr. Belhoul emphasised the importance of harnessing innovation to enhance service quality and efficiency, while building on a legacy of excellence. This commitment ensures the delivery of significant added value to customers, partners, and the wider community, further reinforcing Dubai’s global standing in both the governmental and professional legal sectors and contributing effectively to the emirate’s sustainable development.