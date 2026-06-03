Egypt condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain

CAIRO, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) – Egypt strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, describing them as a clear violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and a serious escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Egypt reaffirmed its full solidarity with Bahrain and support for all measures taken to protect its security, citizens, and vital facilities.

Egypt also renewed its rejection of any actions that violate the sovereignty of Arab states or threaten their territorial integrity, stressing that the security and stability of Gulf countries are an integral part of Egyptian and Arab national security.