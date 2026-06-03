Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing

ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the 23rd meeting of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE continues to strengthen an integrated and effective national system for anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and countering proliferation financing, by fur-ther developing its legislative, supervisory and enforcement frameworks, and ad-vancing international partnerships, in a manner that reinforces the UAE’s position as a trusted partner in global efforts to combat financial crime.

H.H. commended the efficiency and resilience of the national system, reflected in the ability and readiness of various entities to continue implementing national pri-orities under the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Fi-nancing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing (2027-2024) and its Action Plan, despite regional challenges.

H.H. noted that this reflects the strength of the national system, its institutional readiness, the efficiency of national teams, and the UAE’s continued commitment to anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and countering proliferation financing.

During the meeting, the Higher Committee approved the 2025 performance indica-tors of the national system for anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and countering proliferation financing, contributing to strengthening the measurement of the system’s effectiveness and documenting its outcomes through accurate and updated indicators.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chairman of the National Committee, reviewed the key indicators, which reflected tangible progress across risk under-standing, international cooperation, supervision, transparency and financial inves-tigations.

The key indicators included 781 inspections conducted across financial institutions and virtual asset service providers, with penalties amounting to AED384 million, while 8,900 inspections were conducted across designated non-financial businesses and professions, with penalties reaching AED160.33 million. In the ar-ea of international cooperation, incoming mutual legal assistance requests in-creased to 516, while indicators related to countering terrorist financing included 56 terrorist financing investigations recorded during the past year.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments related to the joint mutual evaluation process by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), and discussed the preparations of various national teams and their efforts in this regard, in support of ensuring the alignment of national measures with effectiveness requirements and relevant inter-national standards.

The Committee was also briefed on the outcomes and results of various training programmes implemented, which aim to enhance the efficiency and readiness of national teams, and strengthen the capabilities, competencies and personnel work-ing in anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and countering proliferation financing.

The meeting, held via remote video conference, was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention;. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; and Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Head of the Dubai State Security Department.

Also in attendance were Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Deputy Head of State Security; Omran Anwar Al Hashmi, Assistant Minister of Advanced Science and Technology; Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing; Aisha Yousif, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment; Ahmed bin Lahej, Director-General of Customs and Ports Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security; Safeya Hashim Al Safi, Assistant Undersecretary for Control and Commercial Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.