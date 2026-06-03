Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, AURAK honour first cohort of Heart of RAK Junior Reporter Programme

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), through its digital platform Heart of RAK and in partnership with the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), organised a recognition ceremony celebrating the successful completion of the first edition of its Junior Reporter Programme, an initiative designed to empower emerging media talent and strengthen youth participation in storytelling across Ras Al Khaimah.

Launched in October 2025, the Junior Reporter Programme brought together 10 university students who, throughout the academic year, contributed to the coverage of more than 15 events and initiatives across Ras Al Khaimah. Participating students were also integrated into the UAE’s main event calendar, extending their journalistic reach to cover major developments across the country.

The ceremony recognised students across multiple award categories, including excellence in storytelling, audience impact, and content contribution, while also acknowledging AURAK students who supported Heart of RAK beyond the formal program framework.

The ceremony was attended by Heba Fatani, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, and Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, alongside the Heart of RAK team, students, parents, and faculty members, reflecting a partnership focused on bridging academic learning with real-world media experience.

This marks the second collaboration between RAKGMO and AURAK. Previously, RAKGMO, AURAK and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research launched the Saud bin Saqr Media Scholarship Programme, reinforcing their shared commitment to empowering young people and helping prepare future media professionals in Ras Al Khaimah.

Heba Fatani, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, said: "Through the Junior Reporter Programme, we are translating the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, into tangible action that empowers youth and helps prepare them for the future.

The programme sought to create meaningful opportunities for young talent to engage directly with the media landscape of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE, and the outcome has been a great success, worthy of this recognition. Empowering students with practical, hands-on experience is essential to nurturing the next generation of communicators who will contribute to shaping informed, authentic, and community-driven narratives. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to AURAK for its valued partnership and collaboration in the successful delivery of this initiative.”

Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, commented: "We believe that partnerships that bridge education to real-world practice trigger long-lasting impact. The Junior Reporter Programme enabled the students to apply what they had acquired during their journey at AURAK, while learning about the latest advances in their field through direct interaction with industry professionals. This reflects the impact of experiential learning, which future-proofs our graduates, making their professional careers more impactful. We are proud of what this first cohort achieved and look forward to expanding such opportunities in the years ahead.”

Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, added: "It was wonderful to see these students rise to the moment. They were meeting real-time deadlines, covering live events, and producing content that genuinely reflected the spirit of Ras Al Khaimah. What became very clear throughout this journey was the level of drive, passion, and initiative within this cohort. It reminded us that talent is often simply waiting to be nurtured and given the space to grow. We are incredibly proud of what these students have achieved, grateful to the faculty for their outstanding support throughout the program, and eager to see what the next academic year will bring."

The Junior Reporter Programme reflects the continued commitment of RAKGMO and AURAK to bridging academic learning and professional practice in media and communications. The initiative reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s broader efforts to nurture young talent, strengthen community engagement, and support the next generation of storytellers and media practitioners. By embedding students in real-world coverage environments and connecting them to the UAE’s events calendar, the program has established a model for youth media engagement, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leader in developing the voices shaping tomorrow.

The first cohort of the Junior Reporter Programme included Jana Daghlas, Ghina Ahmed Helmi Abdelmeged, Fatema Al Zaabi, Besufkad Kassaye, Khaled Alkurdi, Hala Hamza, Elsa Yahfoufi, Reem Marhoon, Mariam Semida and Ibrahim Aboutewit, all of whom successfully completed the program and contributed to its success throughout the academic year.

During the ceremony, the students were presented with certificates in recognition of their commitment and contributions to the coverage of events and initiatives across Ras Al Khaimah.

Special recognition was also awarded to Ali Al Suwaid, Nahyan Saqr, Obaid Alteneiji, Mohammed Alteneiji, and Joudy Al Nabhan for their contributions to covering stories and events.