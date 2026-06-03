2026 Spring Semester Package presents roadmap for advancing economic resilience, social cohesion across EU

BRUSSELS, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission today adopted the 2026 European Semester Spring Package. In an environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, the package sets out policy guidance for Member States, with a particular focus on strengthening the EU's competitiveness, strategic autonomy, as well as economic and social resilience and cohesion, while maintaining fiscal sustainability.

Escalating global tensions, heightened security risks and climate-related challenges, alongside volatile energy prices and persisting cost of living pressures continue to weigh on Europe's economy, affecting both households and businesses. In response, this Spring Package, in line with the Union's Competitiveness Compass, provides guidance to steer action towards key EU priorities. It focuses on unlocking the full potential of the Single Market, closing the innovation gap, accelerating decarbonisation and reducing strategic dependencies, while promoting jobs and skills, tackling the housing crisis and ensuring social fairness and cohesion.

The European Semester also supports Member States in addressing structural challenges as well as maintaining macroeconomic stability and sound public finances.

Delivering on these priorities requires sustained reforms and investment across the Union. In this context, the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), Cohesion policy and other EU funding instruments continue to play a central role in supporting Member States' reform efforts and strategic investments.

The 2026 cycle of the European Semester provides a robust analytical framework for identifying future policy and investment needs across a broad range of areas, including those aimed at reducing economic, social and territorial disparities. In this context, the 2026 country reports analyse economic and social developments in each Member State and assess the extent to which they have been implementing the comprehensive set of country-specific recommendations adopted by the Council in 2025.

Based on the analysis and the key challenges identified in the country reports, the Commission proposes country-specific recommendations for 2026, providing tailored guidance for each Member State.

To strengthen the EU's competitiveness, the Spring Package calls on Member States to take policy action in the following areas:

Ensuring fiscal sustainability and preserving macroeconomic stability.

Closing the innovation gap and boosting R&D investment.

Lowering Single Market barriers, reducing gold-plating, strengthening the rule of law, and ensuring an effective institutional framework.

Simplifying regulatory frameworks and lowering administrative burdens, ensuring a clear and stable business environment.

Accelerating the affordable clean energy transition, strengthening grids and storage, enhancing energy security, and aligning with climate targets.

Promoting savings in supplementary pension schemes and improving access to innovation finance.

Delivering simple and digital public services and fostering digital transformation.

Promoting quality jobs, making labour markets fairer, and investing in human capital, matching education, training and skills with labour market needs.

Combatting poverty, improving social protection and boosting access to and affordability of healthcare and long-term care.

Increasing economic, social and territorial cohesion and reducing disparities between regions.

Increasing the affordability of housing.