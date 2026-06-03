Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Kuwaiti FM

ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone call with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

During the call, they discussed latest developments in the region and expressed their strong condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted the sisterly State of Kuwait with missiles and drones, resulting in the death of one person, injuries to others, and damage to vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport and diplomatic missions.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the United Arab Emirates’ full solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability and to protect its citizens and residents.

H.H. stressed that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf Arab states.

He also emphasised that this Iranian terrorist aggression, which also targeted diplomatic missions and premises, constitutes a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws, as well as a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability.